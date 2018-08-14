Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect China Telecom (CHA) Stock Price

Headlines about China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Telecom earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1885638831247 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get China Telecom alerts:

NYSE:CHA opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. China Telecom has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.