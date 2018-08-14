Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CEVA (CEVA) Share Price

News stories about CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CEVA earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.2669552286553 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CEVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on CEVA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CEVA to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on CEVA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,856. CEVA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $652.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

