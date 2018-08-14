Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Price

News stories about Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Valero Energy earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5182875979389 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.79. 1,788,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,493 shares of company stock worth $10,602,116 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

