Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stock Price

News headlines about Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Dominion Freight Line earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 47.3486862810302 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Argus started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $144.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

