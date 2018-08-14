Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cars.com (CARS) Stock Price

News stories about Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cars.com earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.1773356240827 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $34.00 price objective on Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

CARS opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.04. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.75 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott E. Forbes purchased 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.27 per share, for a total transaction of $200,834.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

