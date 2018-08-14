Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Share Price

News headlines about Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Artisan Partners Asset Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.7658897050987 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE APAM opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.69% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.59%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.