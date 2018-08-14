Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PLx Pharma (PLXP) Share Price

Media stories about PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PLx Pharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.403841966955 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

PLXP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.86. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.46 million during the quarter. PLx Pharma had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 158.10%. analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other analgesics. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

