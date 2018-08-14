Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Share Price

Media headlines about Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amicus Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.0585243608729 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,011.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,187,450. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

