Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock Price

Media coverage about Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Modine Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.3506892626816 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of MOD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 7,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,280. The stock has a market cap of $879.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $566.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,259 shares in the company, valued at $716,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

