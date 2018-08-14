Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Share Price

Media stories about Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Supernus Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.3742251509519 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $56.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,205 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,826 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

