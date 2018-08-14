Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Share Price

News stories about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.6157967677667 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $484.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $493.00.
About Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
