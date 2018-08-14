Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seagate Technology (STX) Share Price

Headlines about Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seagate Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.0161762540304 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ STX opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $26,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 2,090,783 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,752,566 shares of company stock valued at $245,263,358. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

