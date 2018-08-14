Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Share Price

News stories about Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sailpoint Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7983764263949 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.50. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 23,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $501,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,969,816 shares of company stock worth $456,423,773 over the last three months.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.