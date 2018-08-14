Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Share Price

Media coverage about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.7459494208503 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $189.26 and a 12-month high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.06 per share, with a total value of $499,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $988,285. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

