Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Realty Income (O) Share Price

Headlines about Realty Income (NYSE:O) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Realty Income earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5974379456368 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,057.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,510. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

