Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stock Price

News coverage about Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lakeland Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7941303420352 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKFN. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.05 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 29.95%. research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

