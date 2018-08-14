Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Stock Price

News stories about J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J B Hunt Transport Services earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7678603703467 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $95.14 and a 52 week high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $5,829,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,285,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $630,453.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,439.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,518 shares of company stock valued at $23,144,177 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

