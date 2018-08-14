Solstein Capital LLC Invests $278,000 in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf makes up 1.3% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,723,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,336,000 after buying an additional 508,895 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,042,000 after buying an additional 464,547 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf in the 1st quarter worth $9,530,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 669,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 459,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 289,078 shares during the last quarter.

BWX opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a 52 week low of $544.00 and a 52 week high of $559.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

