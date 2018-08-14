SolarCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $6,950.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00882716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002372 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003279 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012914 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,497,002 coins and its circulating supply is 45,402,138 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

