Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Stake Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,845 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after buying an additional 438,904 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,436,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,595,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,350.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 574,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 308,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.22. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

