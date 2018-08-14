Smart Sand (SND) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Johnson Rice cut Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering cut Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Sand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Shares of SND stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young purchased 30,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,748.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

