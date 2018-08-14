SM Energy (SM) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Headlines about SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SM Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.7923412709897 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.96. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.54 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.