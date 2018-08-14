SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (SSNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock stock remained flat at $$3.57 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.18.

Get SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.