Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SLAB. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,449. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $1,067,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,333,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $205,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,371. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,314,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,539.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after purchasing an additional 311,714 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

