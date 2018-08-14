Signition LP Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $216,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $247,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 47.4% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 9,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $332,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $685.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.52 million. analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

