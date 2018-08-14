Signition LP Invests $216,000 in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $73,934,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $780.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

