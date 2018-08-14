Signition LP Buys New Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Signition LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 299.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

