Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,211 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 62,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 437,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,146,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $1.2237 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 172.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

