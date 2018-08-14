Sigma Planning Corp Invests $313,000 in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) Stock

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 9.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $189.45 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $172.85.

