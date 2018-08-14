Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 30,667 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.40). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. equities research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

