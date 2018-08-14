SIG (SHI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

SIG (LON:SHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday.

SHI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on SIG from GBX 174 ($2.22) to GBX 144 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Numis Securities raised SIG to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 157.50 ($2.01).

Shares of SHI stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.56) on Tuesday. SIG has a 1 year low of GBX 108.25 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.90 ($2.36).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

