Sierra Metals (SMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.68 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 4100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

