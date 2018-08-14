Short Interest in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Declines By 15.9%

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,963,631 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 13th total of 20,165,241 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,942,013 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Immunomedics stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.72. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

In related news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,228,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,066 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,571,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,217,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 762,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,057,000 after purchasing an additional 699,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.