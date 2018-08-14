Short Interest in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Declines By 15.9%

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,963,631 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 13th total of 20,165,241 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,942,013 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Immunomedics stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.72. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $27.33.
In related news, Director Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
About Immunomedics
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.
