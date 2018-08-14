Short Interest in Black Box Co. (BBOX) Declines By 28.9%

Black Box Co. (NASDAQ:BBOX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,372,575 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the July 13th total of 3,336,952 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,165,933 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Black Box by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 220,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Black Box by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Box by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBOX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Black Box has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter. Black Box had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

About Black Box

Black Box Corp. engages in the provision of digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America Products, North America Services, International Products, and International Services. It offers managed services, infrastructure services, communications lifecycle services, unified communications and data center services.

