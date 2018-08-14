Short Interest in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Grows By 24.1%

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,632,106 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 13th total of 110,138,549 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,996,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $319.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vining Sparks started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

