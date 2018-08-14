Short Interest in Bank of America Corp (BAC) Grows By 24.1%

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,632,106 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 13th total of 110,138,549 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,996,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $319.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $33.05.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.
BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vining Sparks started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.37.
In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
