Shopify Inc (SHOP) Holdings Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 109.2% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 82,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 126,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.84.

Shares of SHOP opened at $142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.