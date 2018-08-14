Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Director Marty Leigh Proctor Purchases 10,000 Shares

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00.

Marty Leigh Proctor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 17th, Marty Leigh Proctor sold 2,832 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total transaction of C$50,692.80.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$15.27 on Tuesday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$13.62 and a 12 month high of C$21.25.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.10. Seven Generations Energy had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of C$797.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.41.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.