Sentinel (SENT) Price Down 27% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $498,802.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000516 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000400 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,999,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

