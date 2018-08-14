Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 3,367 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.9% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18,644.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 46,636,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,629,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,919,000 after acquiring an additional 891,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,244,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,182,000 after acquiring an additional 525,827 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,933 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,598,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,952,000 after acquiring an additional 271,435 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $259.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $222.12 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

