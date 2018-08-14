Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Leerink Swann decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SENS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of SENS opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 828.76% and a negative return on equity of 406.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 345.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 519,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $2,010,894.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,000 shares of company stock worth $6,132,058 over the last three months. 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $74,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 1,958.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,811,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,877 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $7,926,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Senseonics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,387,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 420,358 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $2,774,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

