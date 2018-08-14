Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. Sells 17,200 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $960,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 71,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.