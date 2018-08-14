SEI Investments (SEIC) Insider Joseph P. Ujobai Sells 1,500 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,589. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,562.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 135.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2,524.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

