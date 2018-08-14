Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,820 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $3,525,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,713 shares of company stock worth $9,606,916 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $89.82 and a 12 month high of $131.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $132.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

