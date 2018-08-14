Sei Investments Co. Purchases 23,660 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of PG&E worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of -0.01. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co raised PG&E from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

