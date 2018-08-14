Sei Investments Co. Has $18.36 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

