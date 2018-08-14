Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,482 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Workday worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 286,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,840,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Workday by 22.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,296,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,807,000 after buying an additional 236,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $1,449,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $293,006.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.