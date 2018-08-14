Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $55,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WealthShield LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,245.96.

GOOG opened at $1,235.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $903.40 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.94, for a total value of $4,311,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,841.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.05, for a total value of $6,464,124.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,340,891.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,107 shares of company stock worth $84,354,664. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.