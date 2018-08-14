Seethru Equity Comments on Shineco Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TYHT)

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) – Equities research analysts at Seethru Equity issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shineco in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Seethru Equity analyst A. Tandon forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year.

Shares of TYHT opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Shineco has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter. Shineco had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 249.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,865 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Shineco worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

