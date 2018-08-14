Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Insider Sells $1,369,202.01 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,369,202.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $1,300,726.24.
- On Friday, June 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,226,339.84.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 1.70.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4,871.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 128.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.
