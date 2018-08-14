Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Insider Sells $1,369,202.01 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,369,202.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $1,300,726.24.

On Friday, June 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,226,339.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4,871.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 128.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

