Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of MIDD opened at $115.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.73. Middleby has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 261.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Middleby by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

